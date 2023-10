BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-alarm fire in a vacant structure in Buffalo’s Broadway-Filmore neighborhood racked up approximately $75,000 in damage, a city official said Tuesday night.

Crews battled the fire near the intersection of Brownell Street and Ashley Street. An official said the fire broke out just after 9:30 p.m.

The cause is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.