2 arrested after shooting on Massachusetts Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Buffalo.

On Monday night around 8 p.m., police say a 53-year-old man was shot while inside a house on Massachusetts Ave. The shooting appears to have been targeted in nature.

The victim was taken to ECMC, where he is in stable condition.

Joel Coleman, 38, and Tony Higgins, 41, both from Buffalo, were arrested. Also, a weapon was recovered.

Coleman was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Higgins was accused of criminal possession of a weapon.

