BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men have been sentenced to 20 years in prison following the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Mychal Brown.

Both David Hunter, 23, and Brandon Jones, 24, were sentenced as second violent felony offenders.

The two will serve time following their roles in the fatal shooting, which occurred in the vicinity of Roma and E. Delevan avenues in February 2017.

Following their time in prison, Hunter and Jones will spend five years under supervision.