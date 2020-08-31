2 Buffalo State students test positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After it was announced that three faculty and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, Buffalo State College now says two of its students have tested positive, too.

One is a commuter, while the other lives on campus. Resident students who test positive are quarantined in the North Wing — an isolation residence hall.

Commuters, faculty or staff members who test positive must quarantine in their homes.

