BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men who were barred from owning any firearms are now facing charges following a search in Buffalo’s Delevan-Grider neighborhood.
During the search on Sussex Street, Buffalo police and the ATF worked together to find two loaded “AR-style pistols,” a loaded .25 caliber pistol, additional ammunition and three large bags of marijuana.
As a result, Edward Vance, 38 and Demetrious Dixon, 36, were arrested on three counts each of criminal possession of a weapon. They may also face federal charges.
Due to previous firearms convictions, Dixon and Vance were not allowed to own guns.
