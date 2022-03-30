BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With help from Buffalo police, deputies and detectives with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men following a gun trafficking investigation.

Sean Joyner, 49, and Calvin Caurthon, 45, were arrested Tuesday afternoon in the area of Broadway and Bailey in Buffalo.

Joyner, a previously convicted felon, was accused of criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Caurthon faces the same charge, along with criminal possession of a defaced/concealed firearm.

Both men were remanded to the Erie County Holding Center prior to arraignment.