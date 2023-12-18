BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two employees of Erie County suffered minor injuries after a garbage truck rolled over on I-190 southbound on Monday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

The crash occurred beyond Exit 14 in the area of Ontario Street just before 9 a.m. Monday, according to NITTEC. The area was cleared by 11:40 a.m.

The employees, with the Parks Department, were taken to ECMC with minor injuries and for further observation.