2 firefighters injured after responding to fire on Seneca Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Seneca St. caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Buffalo fire crews responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. They say the fire started on an upper floor of a vacant house.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but damage to the structure was estimated at $250,000. Exposure damage to two nearby structures was estimated at $40,000.

While fighting the fire, two firefighters were injured and taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. One of the firefighters suffered second-degree burns to his arm.

