2 firefighters injured after responding to fire on Seneca Street

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Seneca St. caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Buffalo fire crews responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. They say the fire started on an upper floor of a vacant house.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but damage to the structure was estimated at $250,000. Exposure damage to two nearby structures was estimated at $40,000.

While fighting the fire, two firefighters were injured and taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. One of the firefighters suffered second-degree burns to his arm.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss