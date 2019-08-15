Fires on Imson Street in South Buffalo ruled arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two fires broke out on Imson St. near Seneca St. in South Buffalo.

The first started around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in a vacant home. Damage there is estimated at $50,000.

Reports of a second fire at another vacant structure on the same street came in around 3 a.m. The cost of the damage there was estimated to be twice as much as the first fire.

In addition to that, officials say there was roughly $10,000 in exposure damage done to a nearby structure.

Crews battled heavy flames at both fires. No one was injured.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the fires were ruled arson. The investigation into who started them is ongoing.