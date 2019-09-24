2 firms file 100 Child Victims Act lawsuits against Buffalo Diocese

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even more lawsuits are targeting the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, and between the law firms of Steve Boyd and Jeff Anderson & Associates, that number has reached 100.

The Child Victims Act, which allows sex abuse survivors to file a claim no matter how long ago the abuse occurred, was enacted on August 14.

That day, the law firms mentioned above filed 83 cases against the Diocese.

“There are a lot of survivors suffering in Buffalo,” said Attorney Jeff Anderson. “It’s time for reckoning, a massive clean-up and child protection.”

At least one of the accused priests is being publicly identified for the first time — Fr. Philip Badame.

He was accused of abusing a victim from approximately 1973 to 1975 while working at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Buffalo.

Badame also served at St. Joseph in Niagara Falls, St. James in Jamestown and All Saints and St. Boniface in Buffalo.

The law firms say the first lawsuit naming Fr. William Lanphear was also filed.

Lanphear was accused of abusing a victim from approximately 1971 to 1974 while working at St. Bernard in Buffalo.

He also worked at Queen of Martyrs in Cheektowaga, Holy Trinity in Dunkirk and De Sales High School in Lockport.

The other priests named in the lawsuits are the following: