BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Buffalo Monday afternoon, a city official said.

According to authorities, the crash happened between two vehicles just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Delaware Road and Middlesex Road near Delaware Park.

Two people were transported to ECMC and to be treated for their injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.