BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say two people are in critical condition at ECMC following a shooting on Woodlawn Avenue.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on the street’s 300 block.

The victims have been identified as an 18-year-old Buffalo man and a teen. He is 17.

Police believe the shooting was targeted in nature. Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.