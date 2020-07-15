2 kayakers rescued after falling into Niagara River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two kayakers say they “owe their lives” to the United States Border Patrol and a few witnesses after being rescued from the Niagara River on Wednesday.

The two women launched their kayaks at the foot of Ferry St. in Buffalo, in the calmer waters of the Black Rock Canal.

They say that after paddling toward LaSalle Park, they were caught up in the stronger current of the Niagara River near the Peace Bridge.

The women, who were wearing life jackets, fell out of their kayaks and floated downstream.

While this was happening, three witnesses saw them and alerted authorities.

Edgardo Ortiz, who was fishing at the time, said “I saw an empty kayak go by…then 15 minutes later, something orange floating by.”

This occurred in the same area where Buffalo Police Lt. Craig Lehner lost his life during a training exercise in October 2017.

Eventually, the women were rescued by members of the US Border Patrol.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.