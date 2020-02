BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are searching for answers after two men were hospitalized in an overnight shooting on Stratford Road.



Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two men, ages 19 and 21, arrived at Buffalo General Hospital and told hospital staff they had been shot. They were later transferred to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP CALL Line at (716) 847-2255.