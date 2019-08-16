$2 million contract awarded for dredging in the Buffalo Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Harbor is going to get cleaned out next summer.

The Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $2 million contract to Ryba Marine Construction Company to conduct dredging in the waterway.

“We are excited to award this contract to dredge right here in our home city of Buffalo,” said Lt. Col. Jason Toth, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Commander. “Buffalo Harbor is critical to the Buffalo economy. The Corps of Engineers is proud to help sustain the harbor’s navigation capabilities and contribute to the economy of our city.”

Ryba Marine Construction Company, which is based in Michigan, plans to start working in July 2020.

The contract they were awarded allows for roughly 234,000 cubic yards to be dredged from the harbor. This includes area at the mouth of the ship canal and throughout the Buffalo River.

Every two years, at least 140,000 cubic yards of material needs to be dredged in order to maintain the navigation channel. This will be the first federal dredging to occur there since 2018.

“Regular dredging of the Buffalo Harbor is an important component of maintaining navigable waterways that facilitate the flow of commerce and the growing recreational interest in the water,” Rep. Brian Higgins said.