$2 million renovation project proposed for Colored Musicians Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A $2 million renovation and expansion project has been proposed for The Colored Musicians Club.

The building, an important piece of Buffalo history located at the corner of Michigan Ave. and Broadway, was first constructed in 1910.

Currently, the first floor serves as a museum, while the second floor is a performance space. This wouldn’t change under the proposed plan.

Stieglitz Snyder Architecture submitted an application for the project to the City of Buffalo Preservation Board.

Currently, the second floor is not handicap accessible, except via a chair lift at the wood stair. According to the project description, the proposed addition would include an elevator.

The addition would also add a green room, meeting rooms and offices. Also on the second floor, four new aluminum-clad casement windows would be installed without damaging the stone sill and historic brick.

In addition to these changes, new plumbing and electrical work would also be completed.

According to the plan, historic rehabilitation tax credits would not be used in this project.

MORE | For a full list of proposed renovations and additions, click/tap here.