BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the allegations against them were found to be unsubstantiated, two priests have been reinstated to the Diocese of Buffalo.

They are Rev. Robert Schober, 71, and Rev. Msgr. Leo McCarthy, 90. Bishop Michael Fisher accepted the recommendations of the Independent Review Board of the Diocese of Buffalo, leading to the priests’ reinstatements.

Prior to this, Schober and McCarthy had been on administrative leave. Both are retired, but are now able to help with priestly ministry, the Diocese says.

“The Diocese followed its rigorous policies and protocols in dealing with the allegations in question, including notifying the Erie County District Attorney’s office, which declined to act on any of the allegations. In addition, Diocesan attorneys reached out to the attorneys for the plaintiffs to gain the cooperation of the plaintiffs in the investigation. The plaintiffs declined to cooperate with the IRB’s investigation. The Diocese also confronted both priests with the allegations, each of whom denied ever committing any acts of abuse. They further participated in the investigations and appeared before the Independent Review Board.” Diocese of Buffalo

Instances of sexual abuse by a member of the clergy, a diocesan employee or a volunteer can be reported to Diocese’s victims assistance coordinator.

Phone: (716) 895-3010

Email: Jacqueline.Joy@ccwny.org

More resources can be found here.