BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two school buses were reportedly involved in a crash near the border of Buffalo and Cheektowaga Tuesday morning.

It’s not clear if any children were on board either bus, but police say there were no injuries.

Drivers were briefly asked to avoid the intersection of Walden and Bailey avenues but the scene has since been cleared up. News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.