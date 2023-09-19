BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two school buses were reportedly involved in a crash near the border of Buffalo and Cheektowaga Tuesday morning.
It’s not clear if any children were on board either bus, but police say there were no injuries.
Drivers were briefly asked to avoid the intersection of Walden and Bailey avenues but the scene has since been cleared up. News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.