2 Sheriff’s Office vehicles rear-ended on Scajaquada Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, two Erie County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were struck on Route 198.

Around 10 a.m., a deputy with a K9 stopped to help a driver with a broken down vehicle. It was in the westbound lanes between the Delaware and Elmwood interchanges.

While the deputy’s emergency lights were on, a westbound vehicle rear-ended the truck, significantly damaging it. The deputy and his K9, who were still inside, needed medical treatment.

It’s not clear what condition they’re in.

After this, a Crash Investigation Unit truck arrived at the scene and was rear-ended in the eastbound lane. That vehicle also had its emergency lights on.

At the time, that deputy wasn’t in the vehicle, and wasn’t injured. The other driver was evaluated at the scene.

The crashes are under investigation.

