2 men shot, 1 fatally, on Glenwood Avenue

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Glenwood Ave. in Buffalo.

Police say the shooting happened on Sunday morning, shortly before 5 a.m. According to officers, a 27-year-old and a 24-year-old were shot during “some type of large gathering.”

They were both taken to ECMC by ambulance, but the 27-year-old was later declared deceased at the hospital. His name hasn’t been revealed, but police say he was a Buffalo resident.

The 24-year-old is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss