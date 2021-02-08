2 men shot, 1 fatally, on Glenwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Glenwood Ave. in Buffalo.

Police say the shooting happened on Sunday morning, shortly before 5 a.m. According to officers, a 27-year-old and a 24-year-old were shot during “some type of large gathering.”

They were both taken to ECMC by ambulance, but the 27-year-old was later declared deceased at the hospital. His name hasn’t been revealed, but police say he was a Buffalo resident.

The 24-year-old is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.