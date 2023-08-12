BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were struck by gunfire in Buffalo Saturday evening, with one victim sustaining “serious” injuries, Buffalo police officials said.

Northeast District officers with the Buffalo Police Department responded to a call of gunfire just before 5:20 p.m. on the 200 block of Shirley Avenue.

Detectives say two men were shot. One victim’s injuries are “serious in nature,” a city spokesperson said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.