BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say two people were shot inside a home on the first block of E. Utica Street.
Police responded to the scene Tuesday morning, just after 8:50 a.m. One of the victims appears to have been seriously injured.
Buffalo police were still at the scene shortly after 9:30 as the investigation continues.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.