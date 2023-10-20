BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot on Buffalo’s west side late Thursday night.
Police responded to the first block of Winter Street just after 10 p.m. The two people who were shot there were taken to ECMC for apparent non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.