2 shot on Peter St. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot on the first block of Peter St. in Buffalo early Friday morning.

Buffalo police say it happened around 1:15 a.m.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals after suffering apparent non-life threatening injuries. Police are trying to figure out if a third person was shot in connection to this.

No arrests have been made, as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

