2 top prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two top prize-winning Take 5 tickets were recently sold in Buffalo.

Both tickets were for the Tuesday night drawing. According to the New York Lottery, they were purchased at The Corner Store at 380 Connecticut St. and the Delta Sonic at 2590 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo.

One is worth $15,514.50, while the other is worth $15,497. Two other tickets of similar value were sold in Manhattan and The Bronx.

People in possession of winning tickets can cash them within one year of the drawing.

