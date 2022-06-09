BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of western New Yorkers are going to end up a lot richer once their lottery tickets are turned in.

Two top prize-winning Take 5 tickets were recently sold in the region; one in Bolivar and the other in Buffalo. Each was for the June 8 evening drawing.

The Bolivar ticket was purchased at the Bolivar Foodland store on Main Street in Bolivar, while the Buffalo ticket was bought at the Speedway at 535 Kenmore Ave. They’re worth $19,460 and $20,379, respectively.

Take 5 numbers are drawn twice a day, the first at 2:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Anyone with a winning ticket can exchange it within one year of the drawing date.