2 victims taken to ECMC after shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least two people were shot in Buffalo Tuesday night.

According to Buffalo police, the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m., possibly on Guilford St.

After it occurred, police say the victims arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle. A third person may have been shot, but police are still looking into that possibility.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

