2 women await sentencing after throwing Molotov cocktails into Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another guilty plea has come out of an incident where two women threw Molotov cocktails into a home on Breckenridge St. in Buffalo.

On the first day of 2020, Ayesha Patterson, 29, and Latoya Austin, 41, threw bottles of gasoline into the lower level of the multi-family home. The bottles had ignited wicks on them.

Prosecutors say this incident stemmed from a domestic dispute involving someone who lived there.

A fire resulted from this, displacing six people. Three kids were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for evaluation and a police officer went to ECMC to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Both Patterson and Austin were charged with arson. Patterson pleaded guilty to the crime in February, but Austin’s plea did not come until Tuesday.

When they’re sentenced, each woman faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Austin is scheduled to be sentenced on September 2, but a date hasn’t been provided for Patterson yet. Both are being held in custody without bail.

