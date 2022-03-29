BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officers still haven’t been able to solve the homicide of Corey Green.

Green was killed on November 12, 2007. It happened at a former Dairy Queen restaurant that was located at 820 Walden Avenue.

Anyone with information on Green’s death can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.