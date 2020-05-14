2020 Buffalo Bills 50 Yard Finish to be held virtually this June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The 2020 Buffalo Bills 50 Yard Finish will happen virtually due to caution surrounding the pandemic, Pegula Sports & Entertainment announced on Thursday.

All proceeds from the run will benefit Independent Health to help provide necessary supplies during the COVID crisis to families in need.

PSE says for each $20 registration, one wellness or produce bag will be donated to a local family. Each runner will have the option to make an additional donation to Independent Health while registering to benefit the cause.

Runners are encouraged to dress in their favorite Bills gear and run 3.1 miles on Saturday, June 27 and post pictures of their run on social media using #50YardFinish, PSE says.

Awards will be given out for posts that catch the eye of Eric Wood and General Manager Brandon Beane. They’ll also be participating in the virtual run.

PSE says a race bib and participation medal will be mailed out to the first 1,500 registrants before race day.

Runners who already registered have the option of a full refund, transfer of registration to the 2021 race, or a $15 refund and automatic registration into the virtual race.

According to PSE, pre-registered runners can also donate their entire prepaid race feed to Independent Health.

Registration and additional information can be found here.

