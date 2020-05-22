2020 Buffalo Bills Alumni Weekend of Events canceled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation is canceling the 2020 Weekend of Events due to the pandemic, according to Foundation President and former player, Booker Edgerson.

“The uncertainty of future events in the months ahead and the kinds of restrictions that will be placed on large gatherings of people this year has unfortunately caused the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation to officially cancel the 2020 Buffalo Bills Alumni Weekend of Events, which is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Edgerson said on Friday.

The Alumni VIP Gala was scheduled for July 31 at the Seneca Niagara Events Center and the second annual Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Memorial Golf Classic was scheduled for August 1 at the Diamond Hawk Golf Course.

Edgerson says they are already planning and looking forward to creating the alumni weekend for 2021.

