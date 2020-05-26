2020 East Side Garden Walk going virtual

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The 2020 East Side Garden Walk will be going virtual.

Organizers say due to the COVID crisis, the health and safety of participants and visitors is their top priority.

The 3rd annual garden walk will happen online and in-person with social distancing appropriate activities, organizers say.

Content will be featured on the East Side Garden Walk’s social media and website.

Organizers with the East Side Garden Walk also say they will contribute to Buffalo Garden Views in July along with Garden Walk Buffalo for a virtual garden month.

Activities in July include:

Self-guided walking and driving tours of front yard gardens

Video tours of backyards in bloom

Live conversations with and tips from garden experts

Online giveaways, games, and shopping experiences

Stories from gardeners across the region

“The East Side Garden Walk is committed to connecting our community through garden sharing, and we are working hard with the support of Gardens Buffalo Niagara to develop a summer filled with gardening activities,” organizers said.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.