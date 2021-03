BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 Allentown Art Festival is canceled, organizers announced on the event’s Facebook page Saturday morning.

Organizers say they’ve been preparing to hold the show this year, but COVID restrictions on large group gatherings and concern for the health and safety of everyone is preventing the event’s return.

Art Festival President Rita Harrington Lippman says it was a heartbreaking decision to make, and the group looks forward to a return in June 2022.