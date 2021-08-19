2021 Decorators’ Show House decked out ahead of ribbon cutting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City always finds a way to embrace artistry and a way to give back to its community.

Just a day ahead of their big ribbon-cutting ceremony, staffers, artists and decorators alike are almost done with the final touches of the 2021 Decorator Show House. Co-sponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News, the Decorator Show House is a bi-annual event that takes place at different venues each time.

This year it will go on from August 21 through September 18 and the lucky spot is the Grace Millard Knox House on Delaware Avenue. In order to raise money, the showhouse sells pre-sale tickets online at $30 per person so guests can tour the home.

Once inside, from art to furniture, just about everything in the house is up for sale and the proceeds directly benefit the junior league of Buffalo. Even better, the beauty you discover while looking around comes from the talent of about 55 local artists — ones like Jeannine Mullen who says she’s happy to give back to her community in her own special way.

The large impact fundraiser always helps fund a big project that keeps western new york beautiful and thriving. So everyone who plays a part in the event finds it to be rewarding. And when you come as a guest, you’ll also find it to be a hassle-free and accomodating experience as well.