2021 Elmwood Festival of the Arts canceled, cites NYS guidance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 Elmwood Festival of the Arts has been canceled, according to event organizers.

The festival committee says they don’t believe the event can happen this year based on recent New York State guidance on fairs and festivals. The committee notes, “The advisories put all of the onus on the festivals and none on attendees for safety from Covid-19 transmission.”

Festival officials say they can’t risk the time and money it takes to put on the Elmwood Avenue tradition in the event NYS continues to revise festival guidance. However, smaller ticketed events are in the works for this summer.

Read their full statement below:

“The 2021 Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts has been cancelled. Due to the requirements put forth in the most recent New York State Advisory for Fairs and Festivals, dated May 18, 2021, we do not feel we can hold the Festival and keep it anything like our previous twenty festivals. The advisories put all of the onus on the festivals and none on attendees for safety from Covid-19 transmission. While the advisories may change in the coming months, they also may not. We are an all-volunteer event and the amount of time and money it takes to put on the festival is too great to chance that New York State may change its advisories. We will see you in 2022 for a full festival. We do plan on holding some smaller ticketed events in the coming months. Please stay tuned for more info.” The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts Committee

The festival was originally scheduled for August 28 and 29.