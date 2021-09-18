21 guns taken off streets by Buffalo Police in the last week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they took 21 illegal guns off the streets of the Queen City through multiple search warrants in the past week. During the search warrants, police made six arrests.

Previously convicted felons had many of the guns police seized, officials tell News 4.

Officials also say they executed search warrants in all sections of the city.

The VIPER Task Force, Safe Street Task Force, ATF, Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, and Lackawanna Police assisted Buffalo Police.





Authorities say Buffalo’s Intelligence Unit already removed 130 guns so far in 2021, and detectives in this unit use “data-driven analysis” to focus on illegal guns and people committing violent acts.

Buffalo Police also say they’re seeking the public’s help with seizing guns, and they ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.