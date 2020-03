BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man has been released from ECMC after he was shot on Copeland Place Wednesday night.

Buffalo police say the unnamed man was struck by gunfire around 9:30 p.m. After the incident, he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the police department’s confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.