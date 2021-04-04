23-year-old Buffalo man dead following Sweeney St. shooting Saturday evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is dead following a Saturday night shooting on Sweeney Street in the Queen City.

Buffalo Police tell News 4 they responded to the call just after 6 p.m.

Detectives say two men were shot. The 23-year-old died at ECMC after being taken there by ambulance.

Police say a 26-year-old man is in stable condition at ECMC after being driven to Buffalo General and then transferred to ECMC.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.