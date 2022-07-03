BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night.

According to city officials, Northwest District officers responded to Grace Street, near the intersection of Niagara Street, just before midnight for a reported shooting. Detectives said a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times in the legs. He was taken to ECMC, where he is reportedly stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.