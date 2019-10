BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Walsh.

NYS Parole are looking for Kevin Walsh for violating his parole. Crime Stoppers tell News 4 he is serving a two to four yeat sentencing for burglary.

Walsh should be considered dangerous based on his history and has tattoos on his chest and both arms.

Anyone with information on Walsh is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through their app.