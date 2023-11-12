BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home on Buffalo’s Lower West Side suffered around $25,000 in damages overnight Sunday, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to 107 Hudson Street just after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, where a fire had broken out on the first floor of an apartment complex.

Following the fire, the Red Cross is assisting five people. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.