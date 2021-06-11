26 Shirts, Bank on Buffalo team up to raise funds for summer youth camps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26 Shirts and Bank On Buffalo have joined together with the Buffalo Police Athletic League.

Their goal is to help fund summer youth camps. To do so, 26Shirts is selling a limited edition “Keep Moving” shirt. It features an image of a Buffalo and “Buffalo, New York” on the front.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says it’s a fantastic and fun partnership to help fund the camps. Eight dollars from every purchase will go to the Police Athletic League’s Camp Champs fundraising campaign.

The Police Athletic League offers summer experiences to Buffalo youth that help them grow and learn.

MORE | To get a shirt, click/tap here.