26 Shirts expands with new brick and mortar store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Buffalo’s most beloved companies that do a whole lot of good is entering a new phase of its business. 26 Shirts will open a new showroom this week.

26 Shirts Co-Founder Del Reid has been giving us a sneak peek of the new space on social media leading up to this. It’s inside the Tri-Main Center at Main and Jewett.

The store will feature 26 Shirts hall of fame designs, Bills Mafia gear and items you can only get at the showroom.

Del tells us he hoped to open the space last year, but COVID-19 derailed those plans.

He says it feels nice to move forward.

“This was one of our goals going into 2020, honestly was to have some kind of small retail showroom and then someday grow into something bigger. But we just wanted to put our foot into the whole retail space, and just see how it works for us, and our business and what we do,” said Del Reid.

The showroom officially opens this Tuesday.