BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26 Shirts is doing its part to help out the family of fallen firefighter Jason Arno.

The 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter lost his life battling a fierce blaze that overtook a building on Main Street in the city’s Theatre District on March 1.

The newest 26 Shirts design is called “Buffalo Night” and features a Queen City version of Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Starry Night” painting.

Eight dollars from every purchase of 26 Shirts’ new design will go toward Arno’s family — his wife and three-year-old daughter.

Hear from 26 Shirts’ Del Reid about the new design in the video above, and purchase the new shirt here.