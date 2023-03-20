BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26 Shirts is doing its part to help out the family of fallen firefighter Jason Arno.
The 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter lost his life battling a fierce blaze that overtook a building on Main Street in the city’s Theatre District on March 1.
The newest 26 Shirts design is called “Buffalo Night” and features a Queen City version of Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Starry Night” painting.
Eight dollars from every purchase of 26 Shirts’ new design will go toward Arno’s family — his wife and three-year-old daughter.
Hear from 26 Shirts’ Del Reid about the new design in the video above, and purchase the new shirt here.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.