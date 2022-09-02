BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City t-shirt company known for unique designs benefiting those in need is making a change to its look.

26 Shirts is keeping its name, but dropping “Shirts” from its logo, Marketing Specialist Andrew Baglini said Friday. The change will go into effect on Labor Day.

The move comes after years of growth and an expanding line of apparel that goes beyond just shirts.

“As we approach $1.5 million donated thanks to our amazing community, we want to offer even more to our customers, said Del Reid, founder, 26 Shirts. “The more we’re able to grow as a business, the more people we’re able to help support.”

Though the logo is changing, 26 Shirts’ commitment to the community remains unchanged, they said.

“There’s more that we already offer like hats and jewelry, but we want to continue to expand in areas outside of t-shirts,” Reid added. “We definitely want to be careful to not saturate our market with too much, while maintaining the quality of product our customers are used to. We have a lot of exciting things happening that we can’t wait to share with everyone.”

The new logo will start popping up on apparel this Fall.