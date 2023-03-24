BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26 Shirts has opened a new store on Kenmore Avenue.

The philanthropic clothing makers’ new showroom is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A certain amount of the proceeds from 26 Shirts’ sales goes toward a number of causes in the Western New York area.

With the grand opening of the new location at 2205 Kenmore Avenue (Unit 100), 26 Shirts announced that the first 26 customers would get a free “Mafia Gear” clear tote bag.