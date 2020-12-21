26 Shirts raises more than $1 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local supplier of shirts that benefit good causes has raised a grand total of more than $1 million in donations.
26 Shirts, a Buffalo-based company, is in its eighth year of operations. In that time, they’ve sold more than 100,000 shirts.
The donation milestone was announced on Monday morning.
