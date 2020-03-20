1  of  2
Breaking News
COVID-19 patient at Wyoming County nursing facility dies Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

26 Shirts releases “Buffalo is Stronger Together” background

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“Buffalo is Stronger Together” seems to remain a common theme of how the Queen City is responding to the coronavirus.

26 Shirts designed a digital background it encourages the city of good neighbors to use during what they say is a time when our phones and laptops seem to offer alarming messages.

“We wanted to offer an alternative. Now is the time to remember that we are Buffalo. We are the city of good neighbors, and we care for each other, 26 Shirts said on its website.

Here’s what the background looks like:

You can download the background for several devices by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss