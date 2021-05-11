26 Shirts showroom opens at Tri-Main Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26 Shirts new showroom at the Tri-Main Center is officially open! You can shop from Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4p.m.

After being strictly e-commerce since its’ inception 8 years ago, Suite 347 of the Tri-Main Center in Buffalo, is ready to welcome customers in with plenty of merch.

“We’re just beginning to dip our toe into the pool and we don’t know if this will be it or maybe it’ll be bigger things in the future,” said founder Del Reid. “It’s something new and we’re really excited about it.”

It’s an exciting day for @26shirts! We’re live with @DelReid with a look inside the brand new show room on #Wakeup! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/wgzY6kDbWl — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) May 11, 2021

You’ll find three 26 shirts themed originals and tons of its’ Hall of Fame designs to pick from.

Not only are they great fits are phrases but the shirts give back to our community. “These shirts are so much fun. We really enjoy creating them and offering them to people but that’s not why we exist,” said Reid. “We exist to help people in terrible in situations.”

To date, 26 Shirts has raised more than $1.1 million.

When you walk in the store, you’ll see a wall of some of the faces who have been helped through the years. “I’m so honored that people believe in the brand. Really, I can’t take too much credit for it because Western New Yorkers are givers and this is just the expression of a Western New Yorker in the WNY culture.”