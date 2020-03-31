1  of  4
Coronavirus
26 Shirts “Stronger Together” tee will benefit WNY Feeds the Frontline

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Since sharing the “Stronger Together” design a week and a half ago, 26 Shirts says it received requests to put it on a tee.

It’s become a reality, and now the “Stronger Together” shirt is available through April 9.

$8 from every shirt sold will be donated to WNY Feeds the Frontline.

Feeds the Frontline is helping to feed healthcare workers in the area by supporting local restaurants.

26 Shirts also says even if a shirt is not needed, you can donate directly to WNY Feeds the Frontline:

